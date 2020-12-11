I Am Groot Series Featuring Baby Groot Coming to Disney+

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got some pretty significant updates on Thursday, when a huge number of upcoming movies and TV shows were announced as part of Disney's Investor Day presentation. Among these were some major updates regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, including the fact that the third film in the franchise will be released in 2023. Marvel also announced a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed Christmas special, which will be filmed concurrently with Vol. 3. And if that wasn't enough, Marvel also announced an adorable new extension of the franchise -- a series of animated shorts titled I Am Groot, which will follow the misadventures of Baby Groot.

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U5nfDkFKjW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

This announcement will surely delight Guardians fans, especially those who were distraught by Baby Groot growing up between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. And while there's no telling exactly how long these short films will be - or what kind of adventures he could be getting into or characters to cross over with - there's definitely still a lot of possibilities.

“A lot of times on the first movie we were like ‘are we even putting Groot in this movie?’ Because Sean [Gunn] plays Rocket on set, and he's so present as Rocket that you're very aware of Rocket as a character,” Guardians writer-director James Gunn previously explained in a 2017 interview. “The guy playing Groot was a stand-in on the last movie and so we just kind of always forgot he was there. He doesn't talk very much, so you're doing all these scenes and when we have the scenes in the movie where they turn to Groot and Groot's like, ‘Why are you forgetting me?’ That's really what we felt like while we were shooting the first film.

“I think also, the whole personality of Groot and who he was, it was there on the page and then you forget about it while you were shooting the first movie,” Gunn continues. “But now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene...I think he's a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he's just more complete character.”

