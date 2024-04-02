I Think You Should Leave Creators Developing New HBO Comedy

The minds behind I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and Comedy Central's Detroiters are moving forward with their next series at HBO. Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, who originally met while writing for Saturday Night Live, have found a ton of success over the last few years, sharing their unique brand of comedy. I Think You Should Leave remains a major hit for Netflix, netting the streamer two Emmy Awards in the process.

According to a new report from Deadline, Robinson and Kanin have their next project set up at HBO. The new series is called The Chair Company, and it will feature both creators as writers and executive producers. In addition his work behind the scenes, Robinson will also be starring in the series. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will also serve as executive producers. HBO has ordered a half-hour pilot for the show.

In The Chair Company, Robinson will star as a man who experiences an embarrassing incident at work, only to find himself caught up in a potentially massive conspiracy.

I Think You Should Leave has taken Robinson and Kanin's work to new heights, as the always funny comedy duo have started to become household names. The series has a taken hold of meme culture and found an incredibly dedicated audience over the course of its three seasons. Earlier this year, Robinson won his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his work in front of the camera on I Think You Should Leave.

The series hasn't been officially renewed for a fourth season by Netflix, but there's no reason to believe it won't be continuing for a while longer. The shorter structure and nature of the sketches allows I Think You Should Leave to be a rather inexpensive project, and it has become something of a juggernaut when it comes to social conversation. Notable guest stars include Sam Richardson (Robinson's close friend and Detroiters co-star), Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and the late Fred Willard.