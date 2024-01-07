I Think You Should Leave: Tim Robinson Wins Second Emmy Award for Netflix Comedy

Tim Robinson has won his second Emmy Award for I Think You Should Leave. On Saturday, Robinson took home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. The award is the second consecutive win in that category for Robinson who also won in that category at last year's 74th Emmy Awards. This year's win sees Robinson beat out Kevin Hart and Ben Schwartz, who were both nominated for Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The win also makes Robinson the only actor to have multiple wins in this category.

The #Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series goes to Tim Robinson for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys pic.twitter.com/qfzACMNdH9 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 7, 2024

What Is I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson About?

I Think You Should Leave was co-created by Robinson and Zach Kanin and stars Robinson in most of the sketches. It first debuted on Netflix on April 23, 2019, with the most recent season, Season 3, having premiered on May 30, 2023. The sketch comedy series centers on cringe and surreal humor, usually with characters in sketches finding themselves in embarrassing social or professional settings, some mundane and some bizarre.

The series is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy Drama or Variety Series. The winner of that category, which also includes Awkwafina is Hanging' With Grandma, Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question will be announced during the second night of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys, Sunday, January 7th.

In addition to Robinson, the series has featured various co-stars, including Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, Steven Yeun, Paul Walter-Hauser, and Bob Odenkirk. I Think You Should Leave sees Akiva Shaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

"Zach [Kanin] and I just found ourselves writing a lot of scenes like that, where the person is refusing to admit they've done something wrong, or lying, and will do anything to cover that up," Robinson previously told GQ. "So, it became the theme of the whole show because we kept gravitating towards writing those scenes."

Tim Robinson's Former Detroiters Co-Star Also Won an Emmy

On Saturday, Robinson's former Detroiters co-star Sam Richardson also won an Emmy. Richardson won the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Ted Lasso, marking the actor's first Emmy Win. Richardson and Robinson, along with Kanin, created the Comedy Central series Detroiters which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central from 2017 to 2018. That series starred the pair as best friends and next-door neighbors who work together at Tim's (Robinson) family advertising agency in Detroit where they produce low-budget commercials for local businesses.

All three seasons of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson are streaming on Netflix.

