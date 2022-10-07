Inside Amy Schumer Returns After 6 Years With Season 5 Trailer

Paramount+ has released a trailer for the long-awaited sixth season of Inside Amy Schumer. The personality-driven sketch comedy show went on hiatus in June 2016, and will return with five new episodes. Two will drop on Thursday, Oct. 20, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly afterward on the streaming platform, who takes on the former Comedy Central show. The announcement lines up nicely with the recent news that Inside Amy Schumer will be leaving HBO Max, suggesting it's likely that those seasons will head to Paramount+, the streaming company behind Comedy Central's parent company, along with this one soon enough.

Even as far back as 2016, many fans assumed that Schumer's hiatus would become a permanent, silent cancellation for the show. Schumer denied it at the time, and it took a while, but she's been vindicated now.

"Inside Amy Schumer is not cancelled," Schumer tweeted in August 2016. Comedy Central has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring, doing stand-up, and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future. I'm grateful Comedy Central is giving me this time to work on other projects."

You can see the trailer for season 5 below.

The Inside Amy Schumer hiatus began not long after the box office success of the Schumer vehicle Trainwreck, when it seemed like she was positioning herself to move into film more. She was cast as Barbie in a project she was expected to produce at Sony not long after, but she left the project, and then that version of the movie ultimately fell apart. Mattel took it to Warner Bros., and the newer, presumably more "traditional" take on the property will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Here's the synopsis for the season (such as it is) from Paramount+:

That's right, she's back! Amy Schumer makes her return to Inside Amy Schumer with brand-new over-the-top sketches, huge laughs, and a little something for everyone.

Stream the premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, October 20th and then weekly every Thursday, exclusively on Paramount+.