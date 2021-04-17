Invincible Finds Perfect Family Guy Meme To Summarize Every Episode

✖

Life can be a bit rough on Invincible and one fan found the perfect Family Guy meme to explain that. @Gorillazoey101 posted an image of Peter Griffin falling down those stairs with the implication that this was Invincible every episode. The official account agreed and quote tweeted it. A lot of fans who were unfamiliar with the character were probably taken off guard by how often Mark Grayson gets absolutely wrecked in the story. It’s not easy being the son go Omni-Man, and his life is veritable proof of that fact. However, Grayson is on the way to being a legendary hero in his own right. Fans would hope that this would mean he’s not picking himself up off the floor every episode in the future though. Robert Kirkman has to feel good that so many people are getting introduced to his work through the Amazon show. With that lengthy run, there’s no telling how long Grayson and his journey could continue on the streaming giant.

His name was a bit optimistic https://t.co/DghLVdOM9e — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 17, 2021

Previously, Kirkman talked to Colider about the prospect of a Season 2 on Amazon. That’s probably going to happen if the positive response to these first episodes is any indication. As long as the fans are still in, there’s no doubt the company and creator are still interested.

"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," Kirkman said. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."

Check out Amazon’s description of the series down below:

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's first three episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video now.

Have you enjoyed Invincible so far? Let us know in the comments!