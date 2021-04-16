Rick and Morty Co-Creator Gets Hilarious Invincible Cameo in Newest Episode

✖

Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland got a hilarious cameo in the Invincible animated series with the newest episode! Amazon Prime's animated series adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's character of the same name has been a big hit with the streaming platform ever since it made its debut earlier this Spring, and fans have been looking forward to each new episode. The sixth episode of the series has recently debuted with Amazon Prime, and there was actually one notable additional voice in the cast of characters that Rick and Morty fans noticed instantly.

Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voices the titular duo, actually pops up in both the first and last sequences of the sixth episode, "You Look Kinda Dead." Without giving too much away about the cameos themselves for those who want to seek out the episode, Roiland is credited as the "Frat-Bro Douche" and "Punk Kid." In fact, you'll probably notice right away when "Frat-Bro Douche" burps in the middle of his sentence:

Invincible (2021) Dir: Jeff Allen

From 1x06: “You Look Kinda Dead” (2021)

Country: United States

Runtime: 45 Minutes

Viewing: Round 1

Rating: ✯✯✯✯✯ RICK SANCHEZ IS IN INVINCIBLE! The second he started talking I IMMEDIATELY knew it was Justin Roiland!! pic.twitter.com/5u2lleSnzI — Ari (@chadwickb082820) April 16, 2021

Roiland is only one of the major actors making an appearance in the star-studded series that also includes the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali and more. If you wanted to check out the animated series for yourself, Invincible is currently streaming with Amazon Prime and they describe the series as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age - except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

As for Rick and Morty, the fifth season of the series is finally on its way back as Adult Swim has confirmed Season 5 will be making its debut on June 20th. But what do you think of this animation crossover? Did you catch this cameo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!