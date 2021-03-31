Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Teases Potential Season 2

✖

There's quite a bit of buzz around Robert Kirkman's Invincible, a series that blends the book's more mature storytelling with a retro animation feel. The series has delivered the first three episodes on Amazon Prime, but some are already looking to the future with a possible second season. Amazon hasn't officially announced one yet, but Kirkman does have a multi-season plan if Amazon is up for it. In a new interview with Collider, he teased the possibility of a season 2 pretty clearly, so as long as fans dig the show and continue to watch it, season 2 seems to be in the cards.

"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," Kirkman said. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."

Kirkman also went into detail on how they put the cast together, a cast that is stellar, and it turned out to be easier than they thought, as most were down immediately to be a part of it. Kirkman also talked about a lot of callbacks in the show to the comics and was also asked about the violence in the show. Kirkman said they never got any pushback from Amazon, and in fact, got encouraged to run with it. After The Boys, it kind of makes sense, as Amazon is perfectly okay with more mature content.

You can check out the official description below.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's first three episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video now.

