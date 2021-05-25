Invincible: Here's What Will Ferrell Could Look Like as Omni-Man

✖

The Invincible animated series wrapped up its first season earlier this year, and it definitely left fans wanting to see more with its roster of Image Comics superheroes and supervillains. One standout of the season — for better or for worse — has been Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), whose unique vigilante aesthetic and violent tendencies have captivated fans. Fans have already taken it upon themselves to imagine wildly different takes on Omni-Man's 2D look, from Henry Cavill to Jon Hamm. A new piece from BossLogic takes a decidedly different perspective to it, imagining Will Ferrell — particularly his Anchorman persona Ron Burgundy — as the character.

Given the fact that there has been a live-action Invincible movie in development since 2017, it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that we could eventually see Omni-Man in that medium — and according to Kirkman, that medium would naturally lend itself to different interpretations.

"Working with Seth [Rogen] and Evan [Goldberg] on the movie, I think that when the movie comes to be, you will see that there are vast differences," Kirkman told CinemaBlend in an interview earlier this year. "I think that there are many different ways that you can adapt Invincible, and the starting points are going to be very different. And so the kind of story that we’re telling in the film version is much different than the kind of story that we’re telling in the animated version, and you’ll see the two coinciding and coexisting, but being very separate. So I wouldn’t expect any kind of... You know, there mi-i-ight be some casting crossover, I think that would be a fun thing to do. There are a few actors that I think would do really well as the live-action counterpart. But yeah, the two things are very different."

When it comes to Simmons' portrayal of Omni-Man, the veteran actor approached the complicated nature of his character from a unique ground.

"One of the things that appealed to me about this, was that, the metaphor for puberty here that Mark is going through and that is a difficult thing to negotiate as we all know from the side of the kid, and as I now know from the side of parents as well, it's such a fraught time in life for all of us," Simmons told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "In the case of these characters that Robert's handed to us, it's like that on steroids. So, that was definitely one of the really interesting aspects of it to me. And, the whole family dynamic with the father, mother, and son and it was a real treat to be able to play those scenes with two actors like Stephen and Sandra and sometimes even to be in the studio together which is unusual in my experience in animated."

Would you want to see Jon Hamm play Omni-Man in a live-action Invincible movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Invincible debut Fridays exclusively on Amazon Prime.