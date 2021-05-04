The Irregulars Fans Outraged By Netflix's Quick Cancellation

The Irregulars are no more. The fresh new take on the Sherlock Holmes lore has been cancelled by Netflix after a single season on the streaming service. As you might expect, fans of the show are seething with rage across social media. No details were revealed in the initial cancellation report by Deadline, and numbers are rarely — if not ever — revealed by Netflix. As such, fans have been left wondering why the show was pulled after just one season.

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the show was written by Tom Bidwell and featured an ensemble cast with Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Henry Lloyd-Huges, Royce Pierreson, and Clarke Peters. Lloyd-Hughes played Sherlock holmes and Pierreson played his beloved sidekick Watson.

Netflix's full synopsis for the series can be seen below.

"Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

