The Irregulars Fans Outraged By Netflix's Quick Cancellation
The Irregulars are no more. The fresh new take on the Sherlock Holmes lore has been cancelled by Netflix after a single season on the streaming service. As you might expect, fans of the show are seething with rage across social media. No details were revealed in the initial cancellation report by Deadline, and numbers are rarely — if not ever — revealed by Netflix. As such, fans have been left wondering why the show was pulled after just one season.
Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the show was written by Tom Bidwell and featured an ensemble cast with Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Henry Lloyd-Huges, Royce Pierreson, and Clarke Peters. Lloyd-Hughes played Sherlock holmes and Pierreson played his beloved sidekick Watson.
Netflix's full synopsis for the series can be seen below.
"Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."
See what fans are saying below.
IM CRYING LOL
prevnext
IM SO ANGRY THEY CANCELLED THE IRREGULARS IM CRYING BYE LOL— C 🦋 LOKI era ✵ (@darlingmaximoff) May 4, 2021
Please Reconsider
prevnext
Dear @netflix, Please reconsider cancelling The Irregulars. I loved that show enough to watch it twice and was one of the shows I was most looking forward to all year. Having it cancelled makes me sad.— Wakeah Vigil (@wakeah_99) May 4, 2021
Tears
prevnext
this is a sign for you to go and watch 'the irregulars'!!— 🌼 (@daisybarnes_) May 4, 2021
(it has apparently been cancelled 🥴) pic.twitter.com/MH3TEsHjcE
and i oop-
prevnext
sherlock fans: *finally gets canon gay john watson*
netflix knowing they’re gunna cancel the irregulars after one season: pic.twitter.com/WZhcTEna42— em 🪐 kogan my beloved (@blamskline) May 4, 2021
Language!
prevnext
no but I'm so mad that netflix canceled the irregulars... @netflix get your shit together please and stop canceling good shows while renewing riverdale again and again 💔— elle || 17 days till SAI (@watchmeinacrown) May 4, 2021
Excuse Me?
prevnext
@Netflix Excuse me but what is this BS about The Irregulars not being renewed for a second season? That show was outstanding.— Laura K (@LizeK316) May 4, 2021
deep breath
not Netflix cancelling the irregulars and havent renew grand army yet. when i start slandering gng pic.twitter.com/aCu6tzqE9o— ً (@exhalewylie) May 4, 2021
*****0comments
The Irregulars Season One is now streaming on Netflix.
What other cancelled Netflix shows would you like to see return at some point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev