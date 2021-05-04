Netflix Cancels The Irregulars After Just One Season

✖

It's one-and-done for yet another Netflix original series. Back in March, Netflix released the first season of The Irregulars, a series that explored a group of supernatural teen detectives that worked for Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes, and it seemed like the kind of show that could become a sneaky hit for the streamer, especially after the success of Enola Holmes. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Netflix won't be bringing The Irregulars back for a second season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Deadline reported that The Irregulars had been cancelled by Netflix after a single season. The report didn't offer any details about the reason for the cancellation, and it's tough to see exactly what drove Netflix to make the decision as the streaming service doesn't often reveal specific numbers. The likely cause is that the series was expensive to make, seeing as it at least had enough popularity to find itself in the Netflix Top 10 following its debut.

The series, based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell. Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman also serve as executive producers. Rebecca Hodgson is the series producer while Johnny Allan is lead director. Joss Agnew and Weronkia Tofilska also direct.

The Irregulars stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

Here's the official synopsis for The Irregulars:

"Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

Are you disappointed to see The Irregulars get the ax from Netflix? Let us know in the comments!