Saturday Night Live: Bill Burr to Make Hosting Debut Tonight

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live is back again tonight for its second episode of the season, and it's featuring a highly anticipated hosting debut to boot. Bill Burr, the fan-favorite comedian, and star of Disney+'s The Mandalorian is finally making his hosting debut in an episode that's already been riddled with some controversy. When he was first announced, Burr was supposed to host as upcoming country superstar Morgan Wallen was set as musical guest.

Last weekend, however, Wallen uploaded social media posts of himself out and about at various collegiate parties and the like, a direct violation of the COVID-related restrictions the show has put in place. Once the show caught wind of the musician's whereabouts, it revoked his invitation and instead put Jack White in his place. The former White Stripes member will make his fourth appearance on the show, after having appeared both as a member of the Stripes in 2012 and two subsequent solo appearances.

As with episodes in the past, tonight's Saturday Night Live is set to begin airing live from 30 Rock's Studio 8H beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

After he was replaced, Wallen released a video his millions of Instagram followers, apologizing for his actions.

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this," he said in the video. "On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places....It's left me with less joy."

The singer added he was going to take some time to work on himself. "I'm going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself," Wallen said. "I know that I'm taking a lot of heat but I just wanted to let you know that your messages of encouragement haven't gone unnoticed either. It maybe be a second before you hear from me for awhile but I'm going to go work on me and I appreciate ya'll respecting that."

