Saturday Night Live Announces Jack White As New Musical Guest

The coronavirus pandemic has required a number of television shows to make some big changes in light of "flattening the curve" and attempting to stop the spread of the virus, and with Saturday Night Live having returned last week, Morgan Wallen was forced to dip out as the musical guest this time around as a result as Jack White has taken the reins! Earlier this week, Wallen was breaking COVID-19 protocols by attending a large gathering without wearing a mask, causing the former band member of the White Stripes to take over as the musical guest.

This week's episode currently has Bill Burr as it's main host, with the comedian well known for his podcast and recently making an appearance as a bounty hunter in Disney+'s insanely popular Star Wars television series, The Mandalorian. With the Mandalorian set to return to the streaming service later this month, Bill Burr's character may very well make a return appearance considering how his character, Mayfeld, was left in his premiere episode. Though Wallen will be missed by many fans of the country singer, Jack White is definitely a worth replacement considering the long history in music that he has as both a part of the White Stripes and as an astonishing individual musician.

Kelly Lawler of USA Today posted the press release from NBC and Saturday Night Live, letting fans know that following Morgan Wallen's departure as the musical guest for this week, Jack White would be fulfilling the role of musical guest for this week's live installment:

#SNL replaced Morgan Wallen with Jack White as musical guest this weekend pic.twitter.com/59Ul46sZuv — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) October 9, 2020

Saturday Night Live hit the ground floor running last week with Jim Carrey's impersonation of Democratic front runner, Joe Biden, as he debated Alec Baldwin's version of President Trump. The previous episode, starring Chris Rock as the host, was performed in front of a live studio audience, albeit a smaller one than in the past of course thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic and the procedures that had to be put into place as a result.

