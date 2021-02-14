Saturday Night Live: Regina King and Beck Bennett Become Valentines in New Promo

✖

Saturday Night Live is back again tonight, February 13th, for the third new episode in a row since the show's holiday break. A day before Valentine's Day, the promotions for the episode this weekend have heavily involved the holiday, including a spot where host Regina King and Beck Bennett make it official — they're valentines for the weekend.

The episode — the 12th new episode of Saturday Night Live Season 46 — will serve as King's SNL hosting debut. The Watchmen alum's Hollywood star power has been rising over the past few years, somewhat due in part to her award-winning run on HBO's Watchmen in 2019. Both spots King's been involved in can be seen below.

She'll be joined by folk singer Nathaniel Rateliff, another talent who's making his Saturday Night Live debut. After tonight's episode, at least two new ones are planned before the next break, though neither of them has a host or musical guest attached as of yet.

King is also coming off her feature film debut on the critically-acclaimed One Night in Miami.

"Being a black woman who has grown up with the majority of the men in her life being black men, I have a connection," King previously said of the One Night in Miami script. "I feel like we very rarely get the opportunity to see on-screen black men portrayed the way I see them and love them, and with the complexity and the vulnerability and all of those things that make them who they are."

. "No matter what your economic background, no matter how big your platform is, there are certain things that are very common for a black man and how he is regarded: the mental aerobics, the emotional aerobics that one goes through being black in America, but still finding the courage to smile and love and laugh, with the sordid past and the current space that we’re in." she a dded "These are conversations that have been going on forever,"

Cover photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images