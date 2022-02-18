FX Boss Teases Many More Seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Archer

FX Networks has no plans on ending It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia or Archer anytime soon. FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier assured industry analysts (and subsequently fans) during the FX presentation at TCA that both Sunny and Archer will keep airing new seasons on FXX as long as the creative teams for both shows want to do them.

When speaking about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Schrier said: “It’s interesting with that show. The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent, and we think the last season was as strong as ever. The fans love the show, so we’ll keep going as long as as they want to keep it going.”

After its latest season (15) It’s Always Sunny has become the official record-holder for longest-running live-action comedy series, suprassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. While it may face the same crticisms of most long-running TV series (loss of ‘the spark’ from earlier seasons), It’s Always Sunny continues to bend and evolve with time and culture like few series before it (see: Mack), while also retaining the core appeal its gang of schemers and scoundrels bring to the table. Not only has Sunny proven to be a goldmine of big-block rewatchable content on streaming services – it also has been a massive generator of memes and other viral content, in the age of social media supremacy.

Much of the same could be said of Archer, which will be airing Season 13 in 2022. The show is also one that has stood the test of time and social change to become a big social media content generator; fans have recently warmed up to the series all over again, as Archer abandoned years of detours into alternate premises for a return to the core the spy agency workplace comedy formula. That said, Archer also suffered a monumental loss as show star Jessica Walter (voice of Archer’s mother/boss Malory) passed away last year.

Schrier acknowledges that Archer may still be going, but has a massive hurdle to get over:

“It’s not designed to be the last season. I think we feel really good about the scripts, they’re animating them now for the next season. We’re waiting to see how the creators feel about how long it should progress. We’re very enthusiastic about that show and it’s continued longevity. When you have an animated half-hour like that, it can continue on, as you can see with The Simpson, for a very long time. Archer still does great for us and people love it and the fans love it. So as long as they can keep doing it and maintain the quality, we’ll want to support it.”

New Seasons of Archer and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia are in development for FXX.

