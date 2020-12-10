It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Renewed Through Season 18, Rob McElHenney Has Perfect Response

FX has announced that It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been renewed through four more seasons - which would be, season 15, 16, 17, and 18. With the previous series extension into season 14, It's Always Sunny already achieved the milestone of becoming the longest-running live-action scripted comedy series of all time; it also broke that record when season 15 was confirmed in May. Disney (which now owns FX Networks through its merger with Fox) announced the even longer run of Sunny during its highly-anticipated Disney Investors Day 2020, which was held as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney posted a perfectly in-brand response to the season 18 renewal on Twitter: "Sunny was originally pitched as a 36 season arc. So happy to be halfway done."

McElhenney stars in It's Always Sunny alongside his co-stars Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Danny DeVito. The premise of the show sees the five characters playing longtime friends in Philly (with DeVito playing Howerton and Olson's father). The group (or "The Gang" as they're known) run a dive bar called Paddy's Pub, which basically serves as the base of operation for their antisocial hijinks.