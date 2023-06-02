Jason Segel Details How He Became Unhappy When How I Met Your Mother Was Very Popular

In a new roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, comedian and actor Jason Segel discussed some of the mental health struggles he dealt with during his time on How I Met Your Mother. Nothing to do with the show, Segel says he was mostly just lost, trying to figure out why he wasn't happy when everything in his work life appeared to be going so well. This isn't his first time discussing the issue publicly; he actually went into much more depth during a recent interview on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. But given the outlet, and the fact that he was surrounded by other successful TV actors including The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun and Tyler James Williams, it's a big platform to talk about the issues, and guarantees a new audience becoming aware of it.

Around the end of How I Met Your Mother, Segel also fulfilled a lifelong dream of appearing onscreen with The Muppets, writing and starring in The Muppets in 2011. That success came on the heels of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, his 2008 hit co-starring Kristen Bell and Russell Brand.

"There was a period in my life and career, around the last couple of years of How I Met Your Mother, where things were firing on both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going, and I was really unhappy," Segel said. "So I had to grapple with why. What's off about this equation? Becuase I should be feeling like I did it...and something was off. It goes back to a lot of the discussion that we were having about making sure that what you're doing is some sort of act of self-exploration. There's a reason you're doing it, right?"

You can see the full roundtable below.

Segel has not yet shown up on How I Met Your Father, Hulu's sequel to the long-running CBS series, but it's definitely possible. Kyle MacLachlan, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and others have reprised their How I Met Your Mother roles on How I Met Your Father, and the series premiere revealed that Marshall and Lily were the ones who sold Sid his apartment, meaning that much of the story's action takes place in the same building as many of Mother's most memorable scenes.

"[We talk] a little bit via text. I see Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] who created the show," series star Josh Radnor recently said, when asked about the possibility of a return. "Pam Fryman, our director, I grab a meal with her once or twice a year. The other ones are just the random kind of text. I ran into Jason [Segel] in Ojai last year. We had a good laugh."