Josh Radnor Addresses Possible Ted Mosby Return in How I Met Your Father (Exclusive)

Ted and Marshall's apartment has new tenants. Hulu's How I Met Your Father rekindled the spirit of the smash-hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, albeit with a new cast and new storylines. While the How I Met Your Father narrative stands on its own, it very much exists in the same universe as How I Met Your Mother, evident by the use of the aforementioned iconic Ted and Marshall apartment and a Season 1 finale cameo by Cobie Smulders's Robin Scherbatsky. Considering Robin has already shown face, speculation has run wild regarding what other How I Met Your Mother originals could pop up in the spin-off.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley while promoting Prime Video's Hunters Season 2, Josh Radnor emphasized that he's "at the mercy of other forces" when asked about a possible Ted Mosby return.

"I don't know. I'm not in charge of those things. I'm at the mercy of other forces," Radnor said. "We'll see how that goes."

Radnor portrayed How I Met Your Mother's lead character for the show's full nine-season run. Since the show ended in 2014, Radnor has taken his talents to both the big screen and the theatrical stage, starring in 2018's Social Animals and portraying Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center that same year.

While his focus has been away from the HIMYM world for years, Radnor added that he still keeps in touch with some of the show's behind-the-scenes talent and co-stars.

"[We talk] a little bit via text. I see Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] who created the show," Radnor continued. "Pam Fryman, our director, I grab a meal with her once or twice a year. The other ones are just the random kind of text. I ran into Jason [Segel] in Ojai last year. We had a good laugh."

Radnor can be seen as Lonny Flash in Hunters Season 2, streaming on Prime Video next Friday, January 13th. How I Met Your Father debuts its second season just two weeks later, streaming its new episodes on Hulu on January 24th.