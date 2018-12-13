Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases His ‘Supernatural’ Return

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is returning to Supernatural soon, and today he took to social media to tantalize fans with a first look at his script for the episode.

Fans have responded with excitement; it has been a while since John Winchester checked in on his sons, and this time when Morgan shows up, his wife Mary (Samantha Smith) will be there, too.

You can see his tweet below.

Morgan, who currently plays Negan on The Walking Dead, will appear in Supernatural‘s 300th episode, titled “Lebanon.”

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars,” teased executive producer Eric Kripke yesterday when the news went public.

Producers and talent had hinted during last month’s party and red carpet for the 300th episode that there would be an unexpected return in the episode — although after 300 episodes and dozens of fan-favorite characters, one can never assume that you know which return they might be teasing.

John was a key element of the first two seasons of Supernatural, as the show began with Sam and Dean trying to find out what happened to their father. After the trio finally reunited, Dean was on the verge of death, and John made a deal with a demon to save his son’s life. John made one more appearance at the end of that same season, when his spirit helped Sam and Dean defeat the Yellow-Eyed demon.

While it would normally be tough to believe a dead character would return out of nowhere, Supernatural has proven time and again that the grave is no obstacle. Popular characters like Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) and Mary Winchester have found their way back over the years, so there’s no reason John couldn’t do the same. Fans of the show have been calling for his return for some time, though there was never any indication as to whether or not he ever would.

In the decade-plus since Morgan last appeared on Supernatural, he has taken on several different roles in both TV and film. The actor was widely recognized for playing dying patient Denny Duquette on Grey’s Anatomy, that is until he took on the role of the bat-swinging, foul-mouthed villain Negan on The Walking Dead. Morgan has portrayed the character on AMC’s zombie drama for over two years now.

“Lebanon” will air Thursday, February 7th at 8 pm ET on The CW.

Are you excited for Jeffrey Dean Morgan to return to Supernatural? Let us know in the comments!