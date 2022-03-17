Jellystone Fans Celebrate Season 2 HBO Max Release

Jellystone Season 2 is hitting HBO Max early for St. Patrick’s Day. The Hanna-Barbera favorite is already being streamed. C.H. Greenblatt and the rest of the crew are hyping this drop of episodes on social media. Jellystone proved to be popular enough that the parent company recently ordered an extra few episodes to be added onto this Season order. When the first salvo of episodes dropped, the Internet exploded with fanart and other posts of support. Adapting a beloved set of characters can be difficult. But, the Jellystone crew managed to pull it off with style. If you weren’t expecting it, get ready for a lot of fan posts on your timeline this weekend.

“It’s been great to dip back into the vast world of Hanna-Barbera characters,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “Fans can expect more silly adventures from their favorite Jellystone citizens—whether that’s flying to the moon, pretending to be a sea monster to get everyone off the beach, trying to get arrested to go to a swanky jail, or overcoming other wacky obstacles.”

“As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, previously said. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

