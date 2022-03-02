HBO Max Adds More Episodes To Jellystone Season 2

Jellystone fans have reason to celebrate because the animated series is already getting more episodes ahead of Season 2. HBO Max viewers were delighted by the oddball adventures of Hanna-Barbara favorites last year. Now, with the new salvo of episodes coming on March 17, the parent company has ordered extra on top of the 19 new episodes. That signals a great deal of confidence in C.H. Greenblatt’s work with the beloved characters of Jellystone. When the show got announced a lot of people had some comments about the art style. But, once Jellystone hit the streamer, it was a social media love fest because of the humor on display and wild premises for episodes. In some comments to Variety, the producer thanked Warner Bros. for taking a chance on this and getting to explore more hijinks in this world.

“It’s been great to dip back into the vast world of Hanna-Barbera characters,” Greenblatt wrote in a statement. “Fans can expect more silly adventures from their favorite Jellystone citizens—whether that’s flying to the moon, pretending to be a sea monster to get everyone off the beach, trying to get arrested to go to a swanky jail, or overcoming other wacky obstacles.”

This is all a part of a big push for animated content at Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register had some thoughts when Jellystone was announced. “We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time. And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place,” he said. “With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

“As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, added in the statement. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

“Our artist and creator-driven approach to content has always been at the heart of what we do best,” Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios, also mentioned. “It has been a natural evolution to expand our studio lens and bring a wider array of animation talent to this exciting new platform.”

