Jellystone! Premiere Date and Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has announced that the upcoming animated series Jellystone! will officially premiere its first season on the streaming service on July 29th. The ensemble comedy featuring Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and a whole mess of other Hanna-Barbera characters is helmed by showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder) and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The show, as the official trailer above should indicate, is a reimagined take on the classic characters with a modern spin.

The show is set in the town of Jellystone and follows the lives of the various Hanna-Barbera creations as they go about their lives and get into inevitable shenanigans. Yogi, Boo Boo, and Cindy as the town's medical staff, Huckleberry Hound is the mayor, and Jabberjaw works at Magilla's clothing store, just to name a few characters and how they fit into the Jellystone! show.

"I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters," said Greenblatt as part of today's announcement. "The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special. Rather than recreate the feeling of cartoons of the past, we wanted to have silly, weird fun with these characters and expand their personalities to give them more depth. Chances are if there’s a character you love, you’ll see them somewhere in this world eventually. We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids."

The voice cast for the show includes Greenblatt as Doggie Daddy, Boo Boo, Peter Potamus, and Benny; Jeff Bergman as the voice of Yogi, Mr. Jinks, Wally Gator, and Lippy the Lion; Jim Conroy as the voice of Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman, and Pa Rugg, and more; Georgie Kidder as the voice of Auggie Doggie, Brain, and Floral Rugg; Grace Helbig as the voice of Cindy Bear, Yappy, Taffy, and Granny Sweet; Niccole Thurman as the voice of Jabberjaw, Squiddly Diddly, and Dee Dee Sykes; Thomas Lennon as the voice of Top Cat; Ron Funches as the voice of Shag Rugg; Bernardo de Paula as the voice of El Kabong and Mildew Wolf; Dana Snyder as the voice of Snagglepuss, Touché Turtle, and Lambsy; Katie Grober as the voice of Yakky Doodle; Paul F. Tompkins as the voice of Magilla Gorilla; Jenny Lorenzo as the voice of Bobbie Looey, Hardy Har Har, and Choo Choo; Fajer Al-Kaisi as the voice of Shazzan and Hadji; Lesley Nicol as the voice of Winsome Witch; Ulka Simone Mohanty as the voice of Loopy De Loop; and Andrew Frankel as the voice of Fancy Fancy and Jonny Quest.

As noted above, Jellystone! is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

