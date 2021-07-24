Jellystone Reveals Opening For Yogi Bear Animated HBO Max Series

✖

Jellystone’s opening sequence has been released online at Comic-Con at Home. A lot of fans wondered when they would get a better look at the series from executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder). Well, this short clip lets fans see all those Hanna-Barbera characters in the new art style. If you’re a Chowder fan who loves those old cartoons, you are going to be stoked. Yogi bear, Boo-Boo, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, Magilla Gorilla, Jabberjaw, Captain Caveman and Augie Doggie are all there and accounted for in this series. So, when the team said that all corners of the Hanna-Barbera universe would get some sort of shout-out, they weren’t kidding. Jellystone hits HBO Max on July 29th, so more fans will get a better look then. Check out the footage for yourself down below (s/o to @WakkoKing):

Warner Bros. are making a concerted push for more animated shows. When Jellystone was announced, Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register said, “We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time. And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

“As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, added in the statement. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

“Our artist and creator-driven approach to content has always been at the heart of what we do best,” Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios, also mentioned. “It has been a natural evolution to expand our studio lens and bring a wider array of animation talent to this exciting new platform.”

Warner Bros. describes the show down below: “Jellystone is a charming place where your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters live, work and play together…but, at the same time, can’t help but stir up trouble for one another.”

