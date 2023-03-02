Fans Are Loving Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Vibes While Eating Spicy Wings on Hot Ones

The eating/interview series Hot Ones is one of the biggest platforms for stars to promote their new TV shows and films – and actress Jenna Ortega definitely needed to swing by the show, as she is currently killing it on both fronts. Ortega is just coming off the massive breakout success of Netflix and Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, and now she's about to go to an even darker place as she returns for Scream VI, the sequel to the franchise's soft-reboot in 2022.

Well, Jenna Ortega comes from a family of spice eaters and fans can't handle how she channeled Wednesday Adams's icy Goth Queen vibes throughout the entire Hot Ones challenge!

Seriously though: so many celebrities – even the ones with the toughest screen personas – have been utterly reduced to tears, babbling, vomiting, or outright quitting the challenge during past episodes of Hot Ones. Jenna Ortega kept stoic in perfect composure the whole time, and she even ended the challenge by doing a Wednesday-style staring contest with host Sean Evans after consuming ample amounts of the hottest wing sauce – and won!

Check out fans celebrating Jenna Ortega's ascension to the next level of rockstar status!