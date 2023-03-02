Fans Are Loving Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Vibes While Eating Spicy Wings on Hot Ones
The eating/interview series Hot Ones is one of the biggest platforms for stars to promote their new TV shows and films – and actress Jenna Ortega definitely needed to swing by the show, as she is currently killing it on both fronts. Ortega is just coming off the massive breakout success of Netflix and Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, and now she's about to go to an even darker place as she returns for Scream VI, the sequel to the franchise's soft-reboot in 2022.
Well, Jenna Ortega comes from a family of spice eaters and fans can't handle how she channeled Wednesday Adams's icy Goth Queen vibes throughout the entire Hot Ones challenge!
Seriously though: so many celebrities – even the ones with the toughest screen personas – have been utterly reduced to tears, babbling, vomiting, or outright quitting the challenge during past episodes of Hot Ones. Jenna Ortega kept stoic in perfect composure the whole time, and she even ended the challenge by doing a Wednesday-style staring contest with host Sean Evans after consuming ample amounts of the hottest wing sauce – and won!
Check out fans celebrating Jenna Ortega's ascension to the next level of rockstar status!
Netflix Salutes The Queen
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday's deadpan queen — trying to keep a straight face on Hot Ones?!?
This is gonna be good, @firstwefeast https://t.co/LkrEyaGMXQ pic.twitter.com/11oHM30nBZ— Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2023
Netflix is saluting their new Goth Queen on her latest conquer. As they should!prevnext
Salute From The King
Here’s Jenna Ortega eating the world’s spiciest wings and barely flinching on an all new Hot Ones https://t.co/z9dBsBTIaZ pic.twitter.com/imcyRPN8Ah— Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) March 2, 2023
Once you get stamped by Sean Evans himself, you know you're a sauce champ for real.prevnext
Never Over It
I don't think I'll ever get over Jenna ortega on hot ones pic.twitter.com/3wORBpx50Q— EverLasTing (@Roxdk7) March 2, 2023
This was certainly a sight to see.prevnext
Give Her All The Awards
Me watching Jenna Ortega breezing through an episode on Hot Ones without drinking water like a boss— Captain Salazar (@XXRazlasSirhcXX) March 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/VhnJxvwViR
...Emmys, Oscars, whatever award they give for hot wings contests.prevnext
The MOST Wednesday
Jenna Ortega just did the most Wednesday of Hot Ones interviews, she's something else. BIG fan pic.twitter.com/t7FlZDlGUO— Ana (@Ana_grom) March 2, 2023
Many have played her, few have BECOME her.prevnext
Play the Highlight Reel
jenna ortega on hot onesMarch 2, 2023
From the re-gained composure at the hottest moments to the hardline views on guacamole recipes, this interview had a LOT of highlights.prevnext
...Okay, Nobody's PERFECT.
My girl J was a beast on hot ones. Never shaken 😂 except for this one 🤣 #JennaOrtega pic.twitter.com/PydGbowiPt— Top Flight (@DNTDGURL) March 2, 2023
Just the tiniest crack in that Wednesday Addams armor – and just makes us love her more!prev