Jennifer Aniston Imagines ‘Golden Girls’-Style ‘Friends’ Reboot

Friends fans have been told time and time again that a revival of the beloved sitcom will never happen, but Jennifer Aniston has an idea for a reboot.

The TV icon opened up about how even before the series ended, fans would speculate about the beloved series getting the reboot treatment.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back,” Aniston told Instyle, adding that she and her co-stars talk about getting the gang back together.

“Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasize about it,” she said. “It really was the greatest job I ever had.”

Aniston added that she’s not sure what a modern-day version of Friends would look like, but acknowledged that with so many reboots in the world anything is possible.

“I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted. I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it,” the actress said.

“Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture,” Aniston added.

While a Golden Girls-like Friends revival might cause a national holiday for TV fans, they might have to work on it on their own.

Friends co-creator David Crane recently told The Wrap that a reboot will never happen.

“Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done,” Crane said. “That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending.”

Co-creator Marta Kaufman also said recently that fans might think a reunion would make them happy, but it would do the opposite.

“They’d all be older, and it wouldn’t be the same, and people will only end up feeling disappointed, and then I’ll be embarrassed, and it would be terrible,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Then again, Jennifer Aniston coyly told Ellen DeGeneres in February “anything is a possibility” in a world where “George Clooney got married.”

Friends fans freaked out in December 2017 after a fake movie trailer made its way through the Internet. The creator of the video made the trailer look believable by editing together recent footage of the original cast members in other shows and films.

“It’s just, like, sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it’s called Friends movie trailer,” Kudrow told Conan O’Brien at the time.

Friends ran 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2000 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002. The 2004 finale drew 52.5 million viewers, making it one of the top 10 most-watched finales in TV history.