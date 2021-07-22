Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Loves Fan Game Show Meme

✖

Jeopardy! fans decided to have some fun with LeVar Burton this week on Twitter. The Star Trek actor was delighted by some quick-witted word substitution. @Meggfaced took a quick white rectangle and made Jeopardy into Jeordy in a meme. Her reaction caught the eye of Burton who said he would allow the substitution. (The star played Geordi La Forge on the hit television series, for those who didn’t know.) All of this year has been one big love affair between fans of the game show and the prospective host. Alex Trek’s tragic passing last year, a lot of people wondered who would replace a national institution. Well, there have been a lot of different guest stints. Aaron Rodgers, Samantha Guthrie, and Joe Buck are also in the mix. But, the Internet has made it clear that their preference is Burton. He’s very thankful to the fans for signing petitions and throwing their weight behind him.

Recently, Burton explained that he would be a bit sad if he didn’t end up as the permanent selection. But, he understands it could end up not going his way. If the fans have anything to say about it, then the Star Trek actor doesn’t have a whole lot to be worried about.

"It will hurt," he told New York Times Magazine. "I'm not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It's all going to be okay. Because it always is."

Producer Mike Richards has been firm about his plans for picking a new permanent host. This whole process is very fluid and they are listening to some of the fan reactions along with general performance. Who gets to stand behind that podium is anyone’s guess at this point.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Richards began. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy, and an authentic love of our show to each of the episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

Are you pulling for Burton as the new permanent host? Let us know down in the comments!