Jeopardy! Fans Celebrate LeVar Burton Getting Guest Host Opportunity

Jeopardy! fans are nothing short of thrilled to see LeVar Burton getting the chance to host the show. The Reading Rainbow host was one of the names that consistently popped up in discussions around who should succeed Alex Trebek. Well, the star leaned into the fan energy and formally put his hat into the ring. However, some observers were concerned that he wouldn’t even get that chance. News over the weekend saw the show announced that polarizing sports commentator Joe Buck would be getting a slot. That triggered some fan outrage as Burton had amassed that sort of fan love seen all over Twitter and other social media. Well, those worried can put their mind at ease. When Jeopardy! tweeted about their new picks, they even put an exclamation point next to the Reading Rainbow host’s name so that fans would understand they weren’t being ignored.

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37: • Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

In some previous comments to Deadline, producer Mike Richards talked about when the show would end up making the big decision.

“The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into. We have had some great conversations with people," Richards added. “We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well."

