Jeopardy!, The Goldbergs, Wheel of Fortune Delay Filming Restart Due to COVID-19 Surges

Jeopardy!, The Goldbergs, and Wheel of Fortune are delaying filing restarts because of COVID-19 surges. Sony Pictures Television announced the decision to halt the holiday production for all series based in Los Angeles according to Deadline. Coronavirus is surging in Los Angeles County. Even long-standing TV fare like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are not exempt from this. The week of January 11th marks the anticipated start of filming again. Additional testing will be necessary for these shows to proceed without any further delays. It’s hard to say when things will really take off again. It all depends on testing and exposure. Right now, that area is a bit too chaotic to reliably have crowds on-hand. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines designate people who have participated in non-essential travel to quarantine for at least 10 days.

It seems to be a growing issue for a number of companies. This makes CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV, Disney TV Studios, ABC Signature, 20th Television, Universal TV and Sony TV all subject to these production hiatuses. These stoppages could extend longer if things don’t slow down by the 11th.

Warner Bros. Television and NBCUniversal are extending their holiday shutdown times for several TV shows, delaying their restart dates after COVID-19 cases surge in California. https://t.co/kWNFQObmAu pic.twitter.com/Av7uxwXFDo — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 1, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine doses have been slowly trickling out as states figure out their administration plans. The US Government has been adamant that the medicine will be widely available. Until the vaccine is widespread, we will likely see more production delays and slower restarts on entertainment projects.

"Until vaccine is widely available, I encourage you to do your part to help slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, socially distancing and avoiding crowds," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a CDC Update phone call earlier this week. "Images of people being vaccinated shared on news and through social media have been flooding in and staff have been sharing stories of family and friends who have been vaccinated. I want to thank the men and women who have already rolled up their sleeves to get a vaccine and I look forward to joining their ranks when it’s my turn. Thank you, and I’m certainly ready to take some questions."

