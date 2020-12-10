Ellen DeGeneres Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host/comedian posted an official announcement to fans on social media, in which she states, "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

This COVID-19 diagnosis marks a somber end to a particularly turbulent year for Degeneres. Amidst all the upheaval of the pandemic and all the socio-political chaos everyone faced in 2020, Ellen was hit with a major scandal surrounding her show. In July, a series of articles from BuzzFeed exposed the inner workings of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, based on testimony from supposed former employees of the program (speaking anonymously).

The series of articles painted the show as a toxic work environment in which harassment, racism, and microaggressions against employees were all alleged. Ultimately, the investigation by WarnerMedia resulted in three executive producers being fired from the show; DeGeneres expressed remorse for not being more connected with the workplace culture of her show, both to staff and to fans. DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was promoted to co-executive producer and fill-in host for Degeneres.

We wish DeGeneres a speedy recovery.