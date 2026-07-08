Jimmy Tatro in Talks to Play Major DCU Villain With Ties to Iconic Justice League Member

While Supergirl may not have had the box office success the studio and fans had hoped it would, the future of the DCU remains bright, especially when it comes to characters fans came to love in last year’s Superman. Last fall, it was announced that the movie’s best character, Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, was getting his own television series, DC Crime and, more than that, the series would feature a major, fan-favorite villain with Gorilla Grodd. Now, we just got our biggest update ever as who will play the iconic DC character has been revealed.

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According to Deadline, Jimmy Tatro is in talks to join DC Crime as Gorilla Grodd. No other specific details are yet available and the series has not yet officially been given a greenlight, but the news is the biggest update about what might be one of the DCU’s most exciting and interesting upcoming projects. The first season of the series is said to center around Grodd, who is largely known as a classic Flash villain with DC Crime being billed as something like a true-crime docuseries with Jimmy as its host.

Gorilla Grodd Is a Great Villain For the DCU (But How Will It Work?)

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News about Tatro, who was most recently seen in Scream 7 and has also appeared in Netflix’s American Vandal and ABC’s Modern Family, being cast as Gorilla Grodd is exciting news for the series which, interestingly, is coming from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault who were the creators of American Vandal which was a true crime satire series. However, we do have some questions about how the series will work and how Grodd will be presented. In comics, Grodd is described as a “hyper-intelligent telepathic ape who has sought to rule both the simian and human worlds, though the Flash has frequently thwarted his plans.” He’s certainly been a fan favorite character over the years, both in comics and on screen. The character notably appeared on The CW’s Arrowverse, causing chaos of The Flash across a few seasons.

But while Grodd is a great, classic villain, as we don’t know much about DC Crime or how the show is going to be structured, it’s unclear exactly what we can expect from the villain. That said, it certainly feels that wherever DC Crime is going to be headed, the show may be leaning into some of the more bonkers fun of classic comics as Jimmy Olsen has a long, beloved history in comics of some truly weird adventures. After all, this is a character who has in comics found himself at various points in such situations as turning int a werewolf, becoming a chimpanzee, being the first contact with the New Gods, and even turning into a turtle boy—and frankly, that’s just scratching the surface. Grodd’s had some wild adventures, too so really, this could be a perfect match and as we get more casting and more details, it will be a delight to see how it all takes shape.

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