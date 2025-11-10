The Best Superman Character Is Officially Getting a TV Show, And Season 1 Will Focus on a Flash Villain

Ever since Superman premiered this summer, it sparked countless rumors about the future of the DCU. Though fans already know that they’re getting a feature film sequel in Man of Tomorrow, which will team up Lex Luthor and Superman in a surprising move, but talks have bounced all over the internet about other characters. After the likes of Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen became fan-favorites in the movie, there was a lot of speculation and scuttlebutt that they both might get their own TV Shows or spinoffs in some form. Now, one of them has been confirmed to make the leap to TV, just not in the form anyone could have predicted.

DC Crime is a brand new TV series that’s in the works for DC Studios and HBO Max, according to a report from Variety, who reveal that the series will be presented as if it’s a true crime show within the DCU itself. None other than Skyler Gisondo’s own Jimmy Olsen will be the host of the series, which boasts impressive talent behind the camera, as American Vandal team Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault will showrun the series. That’s not even all the news, either, as the first season has already revealed its first villain.

Jimmy Olsen Gets a DCU TV Series With Major Villains Confirmed to Appear

News of a Jimmy Olsen TV series is sure to excite fans who fell in love with Gisondo’s take on the character from the Superman feature film. Not only did the actor bring his trademark humor to the role, but it adapted a decades-old character from DC Comics in a way that longtime readers finally recognized. Combining that character with the humorous slant of a true crime parody from the creators of American Vandal seems like a winning formula, and we’re all pretty lucky that it seems to be on the fast track.

The most exciting detail about the new series, however, is that Season 1 officially has a focus, putting the spotlight on The Flash villain, Gorilla Grodd. Based on what we know about the series, a true crime parody of DC happenings, the series will likely spend a few episodes delving into the origins of Gorilla Grodd before opening up to a narrative about his crime exploits and perhaps even Gorilla City itself.

Bringing Gorilla Grodd into the DCU in this form does present a unique question that the show will absolutely have to address. It’s unclear how many episodes the show will be, but a series that puts a true crime show lens on a DC villain and at no point addresses the hero they’re most known for doing battle with feels like a major misstep. As a result, it feels impossible for DC Crime to tell the story of Gorilla Grodd without addressing The Flash, which presents a potential plan for DC Studios in how they handle it.

To date, no official word has even been said about how the DCU intends to handle the Scarlet Speedster. A new actor in the role is a guarantee even without getting into controversies with previous actor Ezra Miller, but it also remains to be seen if the DCU’s The Flash would even be Barry Allen, maybe Gunn intends to use Wally West or Jay Garrick. That said, the clock is officially ticking on how they’ll handle the character, as they’re about to have a TV Series that can’t ignore him.