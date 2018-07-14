Joanna Gaines Shares Message for ‘Fixer Upper’ Crew After Emmy Nomination

Joanna Gaines has more than just a new baby to celebrate. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star’s show earned another Emmy nomination.

“Way to go Team #Fixer on the #Emmy nomination… So exciting! Thank you [Television Academy],” Gaines wrote on Twitter, thanking the body that awards the Emmys.

Rob Zimmerman, an executive producer on Fixer Upper, also celebrated the nomination.

“Second time’s the charm? #FixerUpper is #Emmy nominated again! Congrats to my friends [Chip Gaines], [Gaines], [HGTV], [High Noon Entertainment], and of course, our amazing crew,” Zimmerman tweeted.

Fixer Upper was nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, with executive producers Zimmerman, Candice Grubb, Michael Matsumoto, Glenna Stacer Sayles, Scott Feeley and Jim Berger cited on the nomination.

The other shows up for the award are PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle, Netflix’s Queer Eye, ABC’s Shark Tank and TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are?.

Fixer Upper was nominated for the same award last year, but lost to ABC’s Shark Tank.

This is the show’s final chance to win an Emmy, since the fifth season is the last for Fixer Upper on HGTV. The finale aired on April 3. Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, announced plans to end the show in September. Four months later, they said they were expecting their fifth child.

“This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between,” Gaines, 39, wrote on her website in April. “Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away. At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us. Time is funny like that, the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it.”

Gaines welcomed their newborn son, Crew Gaines, on June 23, two and a half weeks before his due date.

“He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful,” Gaines tweeted.

The Gaines are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13. The couple also opened their own restaurant, Magnolia Table, in Waco, Texas in February.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images