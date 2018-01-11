John Cena Cast In ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

John Cena will be bringing his talents to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but not in the way you might expect.

The WWE Superstar and actor has been cast in Nickelodeon’s upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series reboot as Baron Draxum. In contrast to his babyface role in the WWE though, Cena’s character is an all-out villain, described as an alchemist warrior mutant who seeks to turn all of humanity into mutants as well (via THR).

The character will be a recurring one in the series and is introduced in the upcoming premiere. That isn’t the only part of Cena’s partnership with Nickelodeon, however, as he is also producing a new series Keep It Spotless, a competition series that tasks kids with taking on challenges while trying to stay clean as possible. Cena will also take on hosting duties for the upcoming Kids Choice Awards for the second time.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon on three big projects that run the range of what kids love: slime-filled live events, awesomely cool animation and competition shows where kids take their shot at being the best,” Cena told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement “It’s an honor to come back a second time to host the biggest, slimiest party of the year, the Kids’ Choice Awards. Not only do I get to be a cartoon character in the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, but I get to be a villain, too. And to top it all off, I’m stepping behind the camera to executive produce Nick’s new competition series Keep It Spotless, which gives a whole new meaning to staying clean.”

You can find the description of the new series below.

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will follow Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo on all-new adventures as they seek to unlock the mystical secrets of New York City. From the tallest skyscraper to the dankest sewer drain, the Turtles will encounter absurd new mutants and battle bizarre creatures all while enjoying their favorite slice of pizza. Tapping into mystic, ninja powers they never knew existed, the four brothers must learn to work together and navigate the perils of the modern age and hidden realms in order to fulfill their destiny to become a team of heroes.”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is expected to hit sometime in 2018.