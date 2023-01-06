Julian Glover Is Not the First Actor to Appear in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Willow

This week, the seventh episode of Willow was released on Disney+ and featured an exciting familiar face. Iconic actor Julian Glover made an appearance in the show as Zeb, a fisherman Willow (Warwick Davis) and his friends encounter before they voyage across the Shattered Sea. This was a big deal considering Glover had previously appeared in The Empire Strikes Back as General Veers and in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as Walter Donovan. This left fans thinking he was the first actor to show up in all three Lucasfilm franchises. However, Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that Kiran Shah actually held the title first.

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think that after today's release of #Willow Chapter 7, Julian Glover is now the first actor to hit all three @Lucasfilm franchises," @DavidWCollins tweeted. "#Willow TIDBIT: In the words of Yoda, 'There is another.' The incomparable @littlekiranshah was the first to complete the George Lucas triplet when he played the Evil Gargoyle in ep. 4. You stand corrected," Kasdan replied.

Previously, Shah has appeared in Raiders of the Lost Arc as Abu and played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi as well as Teedo in The Force Awakens, Oolin Musters in Rogue One, Neepers Panpick in The Last Jedi, Karjj in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Nambi Ghima in The Rise of Skywalker, and Granik in Andor. In addition to Lucasfilm projects, Shah has also been seen in other big franchises such as Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narnia, The Hobbit, Game of Thrones, and Doctor Who. You can check out Kasdan's tweet below:

Has Willow Been Renewed For a Second Season?

While nothing has been confirmed, many fans are hoping for a second season of Willow, and producer Roopesh Parekh told ComicBook.com at the premiere that while they "complete this story" in next week's finale, they also "leave a lot of angles open for the future." Recently, Kasdan spoke with ComicbookMovie.com and addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I hope so," Kasdan shared. "We're certainly working at it and I'm begging Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit."

The first seven episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.