Willow Features Sneaky Star Wars and Indiana Jones Cameo

When it comes to Lucasfilm, there are plenty of stars who appear across different franchises, most notably Harrison Ford playing both Indiana Jones and Han Solo. Another Lucasfilm staple is Warwick Davis, who made his debut with the company in Return of the Jedi back in 1983. In addition to appearing in many more Star Wars projects, Davis also played the titular character in the 1988 film Willow and is now starring in the sequel series of the same name on Disney+. This week, the penultimate episode of the season was released, and it featured a cameo from another returning Lucasfilm actor: Julian Glover.

These days, fans might know Glover best for playing Grand Maester Pycelle in Game of Thrones, but he also played General Veers in The Empire Strikes Back and Walter Donovan in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In the new episode of Willow, the iconic actor plays Zeb, a fisherman Willow and his friends encounter before they voyage across the Shattered Sea. Some fans took to Twitter today to celebrate Glover's return to their screens. "Sure, no Veers in The Bad Batch today, but when ain't nobody got me I know Willow got me," @VeersWatch tweeted. "Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think that after today's release of #Willow Chapter 7, Julian Glover is now the first actor to hit all three @Lucasfilm franchises," @DavidWCollins wrote. You can check out an image of Glover in the episode below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Who Does Christian Slater Play in Willow?

Last week's Willow episode saw another exciting guest star: Christian Slater. The new series does not feature Val Kilmer as Madmartigen, but his presence is felt throughout the show. In fact, the episode sees Madmartigan's daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz) and his old pal Willow getting captured and taken to an underground mine prison where they encounter Slater's character, Allagash, who has a history with Madmartigan. After initially pretending to be Kilmer's iconic character, Allagash reveals he fought alongside Madmartigen years before. During a recent interview with io9, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan details his idea of a Willow movie sequel starring Kilmer and Slater that never actually happened.

Will Willow Get a Season 2?

While nothing has been confirmed, many fans are hoping for a second season of Willow, and producer Roopesh Parekh told ComicBook.com at the premiere that while they "complete this story" in next week's finale, they also "leave a lot of angles open for the future." Recently, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan spoke with ComicbookMovie.com and addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I hope so," Kasdan shared. "We're certainly working at it and I'm begging Kathy [Kennedy] because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit."

The first seven episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.