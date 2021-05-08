Jupiter's Legacy Trends As Fan Aren't Sure What to Make of Latest Netflix Offering

Jupiter's Legacy has arrived and is currently dominating conversation across social media. Friday, the latest series to debut on Netflix gained enough steam on Twitter, it became a trending topic in the United States as bingers discussed whether or not they enjoyed the show. Most reactions are generally positive amongst the masses, even though the series is carrying a 36-percent "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story — an adaptation of the acclaimed comic series from Mark Millar and Frank Quitely — features Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and his family as they navigate a world full of superheroes and villains.

"Cut to nine years later, and this is a guy who's now been running the show for so long and, wears the responsibility and the expectation, and the regret. You just, you can feel it on him," Duhamel previously told ComicBook.com of his role. "And you know that he's a guy that's questioning some of the ways that he's done it, and have they really affected change? And so that to me was, the most fun to play with was figuring out why, in the beginning, do we go and why did they follow him? And then it's like, why are they still following him? And what does he need to do to sort of regain that trust and that ability to lead."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.