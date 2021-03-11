Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed With Chilling Teaser Trailer

Jurassic World is returning to Netflix! The popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous released its second season at the beginning of the year and gave fans of the franchise even more questions about the nearly-abandoned theme park on Isla Nublar. Folks wondered when new episodes would arrive on Netflix to continue the story, but now we have an answer. Netflix and DreamWorks released a teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Thursday morning, revealing that Season 3 will be arriving on May 21st.

The teaser doesn't reveal much information about the new season of Camp Cretaceous, nor does it show much of the characters. It does, however, set up the terrifying mystery dinosaur that was referenced at the end of Season 2. You can watch the full teaser in the video at the top of the page.

Earlier this year, following the debut of Season 2, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous co-creator Scott Kreamer spoke with ComicBook.com about the story potential of Season 3.

"We have a lot more story to tell with these characters, and we've set up things going back to Season 1 that we definitely want to pay off," Kreamer explained. "So here's hoping, because when we started, we knew [that] the opening sequence of Fallen Kingdom, where they go in to get the Indominus tube and all that, that takes place six months after Jurassic World falls. We've got plenty of time to tell stories before then, and then still keeping with the canon of the Jurassic universe."

"There is a larger story being told," executive producer Colin Trevorrow explained in a separate interview. "By the end of season two, you can see that these kids are uncovering a mystery and a conspiracy that's going to really send them into a much more dangerous world than they ever imagined. But what I love about season two is how even at the end, when they have realized that it's possible for other people to get here, it almost makes it that much more painful for them that they're still stranded. What I love about the end is that they take it on themselves. They're not going to wait for anyone to help them anymore. It's a bunch of kids who are going to band together, not just to survive, but to proactively find a way to rescue themselves."

