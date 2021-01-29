Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous EPs Tease Potential Season 3

✖

Audiences have now been treated to two seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and it has undeniably made an impact on the larger Jurassic lore. The Netflix animated series has been telling a unique kind of story, following an eclectic roster of kids who have been stranded on Isla Nublar following the events of Jurassic World. After Season 1's surprising cliffhanger, Season 2 continued to further up the ante -- and its ending has left some fans wondering what the future of the series still holds. Spoilers for Season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below! Only look if want to know!

The season ended with the group of campers getting the upper hand on Mitch (Bradley Whitford) and Tiff (Stephanie Beatriz), two big-game hunters who had snuck their way onto the island to kill its dinosaurs. While the circumstances still ended with the group remaining on the island, a lot of new elements began to enter the fray, including the fact that the emergency beacon they fired off in the Season 2 premiere did work. Oh, and a mysterious frozen dinosaur has now been let loose on the island as well.

So, where could things go next, if Camp Cretaceous gets renewed for a third season? While speaking to ComicBook.com about the newest batch of episodes, showrunner Scott Kreamer and executive producer Colin Trevorrow teased what the future could hold.

"We have a lot more story to tell with these characters, and we've set up things going back to Season 1 that we definitely want to pay off," Kreamer explained. "So here's hoping, because when we started, we knew [that] the opening sequence of Fallen Kingdom, where they go in to get the Indominus tube and all that, that takes place six months after Jurassic World falls. We've got plenty of time to tell stories before then, and then still keeping with the canon of the Jurassic universe."

"There is a larger story being told," Trevorrow explained in a separate interview. "By the end of season two, you can see that these kids are uncovering a mystery and a conspiracy that's going to really send them into a much more dangerous world than they ever imagined. But what I love about season two is how even at the end, when they have realized that it's possible for other people to get here, it almost makes it that much more painful for them that they're still stranded. What I love about the end is that they take it on themselves. They're not going to wait for anyone to help them anymore. It's a bunch of kids who are going to band together, not just to survive, but to proactively find a way to rescue themselves."

The first two seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are now available to stream on Netflix.