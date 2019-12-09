New Katy Keene Trailer Released

Since it first debuted in 2017, Riverdale has proved to be a bonafide hit for The CW, as it updates the world of Archie Comics for a modern era. Early next year, audiences are going to get to see a whole new side of the comic imprint with Katy Keene, a live-action adaptation of the relatively-obscure Archie character. Just a matter of months before Katy Keene‘s debut, The CW has released a new trailer for the series, which you can check out above.

The show will follow the stories of Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), as they chase their dreams in New York City. The cast also includes Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Katerine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene earlier this year. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

Before Katy Keene is set to officially debut, fans will get to formally meet the titular character on an episode of Riverdale, where she will share a scene with her established acquaintance, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi, said in a statement when the crossover was announced. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Katy Keene is set to debut on February 6, 2020 at 8/7c on The CW.