Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman, Beautifully Sings a Sad Song for His Birthday

For a whole generation of fans, Kevin Conroy's performance of Batman is regarded as the most definitive one. Conroy has voiced the Dark Knight in countless different appearances, and his tone of voice has essentially become synonymous with the character. In a recent video, Conroy showcases his voice in an unexpected way -- for singing a song as a birthday message to his followers. On Monday, Conroy took to Twitter to share a video of himself singing "Am I Blue?", a standard that he sings in the 2004 Justice League Unlimited episode "This Little Piggy". You can check it out below.

My birthday gift to you; a song! pic.twitter.com/fJo4btSlwo — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) November 30, 2020

Ever since the Justice League Unlimited episode initially aired, Conroy has provided fans with longer recordings of the song -- but there's definitely something special about seeing him sing the song in real life.

Conroy's take on Batman has evolved in some fascinating ways over the years, including him playing the Caped Crusader in live-action during The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover late last year. While the crossover ended with his apparent death (something that could, of course, easily be retconned in a "post-Crisis" continuity), Conroy definitely wouldn't be opposed to returning in that medium.

"Wouldn’t that be awesome? That would be so awesome," Conroy told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I was thinking that as I was doing this, that I’m kind of inhabiting Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. He’s not that old — Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond is like 80. He’s not that old in this but he is as limited in his ability to be physical in this. He’s not fully able-bodied. In that sense he’s like Old Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond. And I was using the voice, actually, from Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. I was thinking, it would be great to do that. I would love it.”

