Killing Eve Season 3 to Premiere Early

The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on the entire entertainment industry, with some high-profile releases seeing major delays with their premieres while other productions have gone on indefinite hiatus, but Killing Eve fans have been given the gift of a shorter wait to see Season Three, as the series is now set to debut its third season on Sunday, April 12th. BBC America and AMC were originally slated to unveil Season Three on April 26th, only for the series’ official Twitter account to confirm the shift forward by two weeks, likely in response to the worldwide social distancing seeing many people stuck indoors and sister AMC series The Walking Dead pushing its finale to later this year.

The third season of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning Killing Eve continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of the series ended on a cliffhanger, as fans saw Eve (Sandra Oh) attacking Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and seemingly leaving her for dead. The second season flipped the roles, as its finale saw Villanelle shooting Eve and returning the favor of abandoning her. The pair have a complicated relationship, to put it lightly, with the co-showrunner Sally Woodward Gentle previously revealing what motivated such a development in Season Two.

We did promise you gifts. #KillingEve returns two weeks early on Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV.

Kisses. pic.twitter.com/fIYKJeaWyQ — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) March 27, 2020

“We’ve sort of toyed with whether or not they’d do a Thelma and Louise, but then we go, well then what do they do?” Gentle revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “I think Eve would very quickly realize that she had been deluding herself about the reality of what that life would actually be, and I personally don’t think that Eve would ever go with her.”

The characters have manipulated one another over the course of the series, with Gentle confirming that the finale’s twist helped guide the development of the Season Two storyline.

“I can’t remember exactly, but it was quite early on because we always knew that we were working toward this moment where Villanelle would con Eve into killing someone and Villanelle would think that it was going to be this massive romance where they’d ride into the sunset,” the showrunner admitted.

Suzanne Heathcote served as the Season Three showrunner, with Gentle having teased that the show will continue to surprise fans.

“I will say what excites me about the show is that you should, every season, be able to do something that feels bold and different from the one before and you can explore big ideas,” Gentle confessed. “Plus the fact that you can kill so many people means there’s always space to bring in brilliant new people, so you should constantly be surprised by who might end up dead!”

Tune in to the Season Three of Killing Eve premiere on BBC America and AMC on Sunday, April 12th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below!