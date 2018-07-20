‘Killjoys’ Star Luke Macfarlane on Season 4, D’avin’s Journey, and Captain America

The fourth season of Killjoys debuts tonight, giving fans even more action, humor, and science-fiction mysteries to enjoy.

Killjoys follows a trio of intergalactic bounty hunters — Dutch (Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen), Johnny (Smallville‘s Aaron Ashmore), and D’avin (Brothers and Sisters‘ Luke Macfarlane) –as they travel across the galaxy, carrying out hits and confronting their pasts in the process. Over the years, viewers have fallen in love with the series’ blend of high-octane action, sci-fi plot twists, and a pretty delightful found family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Season Four, the journey of Killjoys is set to heighten even more, especially considering the circumstances that the trio was left in. In the Season Three finale, Dutch entered the “Green Space,” a sort of alternate reality brought on by the show’s Green Plasma, with her doppelganger Aneela. Meanwhile, Johnny and D’avin were trapped on a ship with Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen), who, by the way, is pregnant with D’avin’s baby by some unconventional means.

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with Macfarlane about what’s next for D’avin, why he’s happy that Killjoys is getting a fifth and final season, and what superhero he would love to be (or date).

ComicBook.com: Obviously the main cliffhanger of season three left D’avin and Johnny in a unique situation. So what can you tease about what happens from there?

Luke Macfarlane: Well, we don’t spend the entire season in that elevator. So, we get out of the elevator. What can I tell you? What I can tease, I guess, about D’avin is that a big piece of the season for him is being a dad. So, he becomes a dad, which is an interesting place for him to go.

I also think what’s interesting are some of the questions about the true nature of Dutch and Johnny’s relationship really get questioned. We really get some answers as to what they really mean to each other.

With D’avin becoming a father by these sort of unique circumstances, how does it feel to take the show’s core message of found families and elevate that to a new level?

I mean it’s really great. It’s the given circumstances obviously. It being science fiction, it can go anywhere. But like, how did D’avin become a dad? Who knows how that sperm ultimately ended up in that womb and stuff.

But it’s great. I mean, I always like to sort of interrogate and sort out actual questions behind it. Being a gay guy myself, I’m wondering about having a child. There’s tons of interesting questions around ‘Well, if someone is going to choose to be a father and support that, if he can and he will, and if he’ll be one-hundred percent loyal.’ Genetics are one thing, but just sort of [how that aligns with] the circumstances of life and other things.

Going into Season Four, is there anything that has really surprised you about D’avin’s overall arc? Something where, if you had looked back at season one, you never would have imagined that it would have gotten to this point?

I think, if I look from the very beginning, I was always surprised at how quickly D’avin and Dutch hooked up and became intimate. So in a way, I’m sort of surprised that they’re still trying to figure out what they mean to each other. I think it’s like, ‘Really? We’ve been on a lot of adventures, and you still can’t name what we are to each other?’ So that’s always surprising. You know, in other television shows when you look back at characters, you’re just like, “Yeah, D’avin and Dutch were together all those years ago. What a crazy time that was.” So in a way, I am surprised that we’re still sort of trying to figure out what we are to each other.

What are you most excited for viewers to see in Season Four?

You know, what’s really exciting about season four is figuring out the Green Space. We learn a lot more about, and we interact with it in a much deeper way. So I think that the viewers are going to have this whole other idea of what the Green Space is. And what’s really cool about that is how it manipulates with both time and space in a way that the show hasn’t really done before. So I think that that’s a really neat thing.

Was there anything in Season Four that was particularly challenging to film?

I’m trying to remember. There’s so many crazy days. The first thing I want to think of is a scene that I wasn’t even in, so I’ll allow Aaron or Hannah to answer that. I know they had this dance scene that kept shocking them.

For myself, what was a challenge to film? There is a pretty hairy fight coming up, and it was me against this really gigantic guy. I remember every single time we were doing a take, I kept falling and I literally, you just feel everybody in the room [get uncomfortable]. I think it’s in episode 4×06 or something like that. I literally thought they were going to call cut because they were so concerned for my safety, because I just kept getting pushed around by this gigantic guy.

Killjoys is in the middle of filming its final season right now. In recent months, there’s been a sort of influx of genre shows (Lucifer, The Expanse, etc.) that get cancelled too soon, and have to try to find a home somewhere else so they can properly wrap things up on their own terms. How does it feel to actually have a final season, and be able to tell a complete story?

It’s like a dream. I think I have been a regular on five shows now, and this is the first time I’ve ever had the privilege of getting to exit on our own. So it’s a privilege, not just within the science fiction genre, but in all TV genre. So it’s a total privilege. [It’s] also a kind of burden and responsibility, I feel, to the writers and producers and, I guess, us as actors. Because not only do you get to kind of have that, like “Aww, man! Now they’ve finished it!” We get the, “All right, let’s interrogate how they actually finished it.” So people get an opinion as to whether or not we’re successful or not. Which often people don’t even get that opportunity to have an opinion. So I’m super excited. I really hope, I’m 99-percent confident even, that we can end it on a satisfying note for everybody.

What do you hope that the legacy of Killjoys will be? Once everything is all said and done, what do you hope the lasting impact of the show is?

I always have this fantasy that people are going to come back and revisit it in a way where it can get credit for the sort of intelligence that it has. I know that our fans certainly recognize that. But I think for people that aren’t necessarily avid sci-fi viewers, [they end up] not seeing the sort of hidden depth of the show. So in the future, I hope a wider audience kind of appreciates it’s intelligence. And, of course, you know I want people to dress up like me and go to Comic-Con.

Killjoys obviously has a super nerdy sensibility and following. What are you nerdy about?

Its funny, I’ve always had some sort of an interest in technology and mechanics. I’m actually a… sort of a maker, I guess you could call it? I’ve always had a sauntering iron in my truck and a table saw in my garage. I’m that type of person. What’s actually been really hard about not filming at home is that I don’t have all my fun toys to play with.

So I think my nerdy side is that I’m really a maker. I always fiddle, I always fix. I always create. Which is hilarious, because D’avin isn’t that way at all. He’s much more of a fighter then I am, actually.

You have a bit of experience in the comic book adaptation realm, appearing on Supergirl for a little bit. But is there a dream comic book character that you would love to play?

I think I’m probably a little old for this, but I’ve always loved Captain America. Because there’s this element to him — I know this is true of a lot of superheroes, but the skinny kid becomes the strongest kid. I think for so many people, that’s like a fantasy of being very small and skinny and weak, and all of the sudden having all the great power. I’ve always really loved that aspect of who he is. And his kind of awe shucks noble-ism, I really think is just adorable.

[laughs] I think he’s maybe less somebody that I want to be, and maybe somebody that I want to date, as I answer that question.

—

The fourth season of Killjoys debuts tonight at 10/9c on Syfy.