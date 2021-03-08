Kim's Convenience to End After Upcoming Fifth Season, Simu Liu Heartbroken

✖

Sadly, Appa will be closing up shop a little earlier than many had hoped. Beloved Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience is coming to an end. The fifth season of the series has already completed production and is preparing to debut on Canada's CBC. Unfortunately, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the creative team behind the series decided to step away, and the producers made the decision not to continue Kim's Convenience into Season 6.

The upcoming fifth season will be the last for Kim's Convenience. The show's official Twitter account released the announcement about the final installment on Monday.

"Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim's Convenience," reads the statement from the show's producers. "At the end of production on Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special. Kim's Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world. Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, Season 5 is our finest season to date. It's been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim's family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you've given this show."

Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu, who is set to star in Marve's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this summer, took to Twitter to say goodbye to the series after the announcement was made.

"I'm heartbroken," Liu wrote in the post. "It has been an unbelievable privilege to entertain you for the past five seasons. Reading all of your positive messages and hearing how much this show ahs affected you has honestly been the highlight of this whole journey. Thank you for letting us into your lives."

You can read Liu's full statement about the ending of Kim's Convenience below.

Disappointing news today. I’m heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I’m proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn’t goodbye, only #OKSeeYou. pic.twitter.com/c1LAg0F58m — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 8, 2021

Not only has Kim's Convenience been a wildly popular sitcom for the CBC in Canada, but it has also found a major audience in the United States thanks to a streaming deal with Netflix. Similar to Schitt's Creek, Kim's Convenience has steadily gained traction in the States thanks to streaming.

Are you disappointed to see Kim's Convenience coming to an end? Let us know in the comments!