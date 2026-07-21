King of the Hill Brings Back It’s Greatest Villain in Season 15

King of the Hill’s return for its fourteenth season brought back plenty of familiar faces, as Hank and Peggy returned from Saudi Arabia to a very different Arlen, Texas. Obviously, many people had changed in the Hills’ time away from the United States, though there were plenty of characters who we hadn’t had the chance to see make a comeback in Hulu’s big revival. Luckily, the fifteenth season brought back plenty of old characters from the animated series, and needless to say, there were one or two that Hank wasn’t exactly thrilled to see return to his life.

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Warning. If you did not watch the final episode of King of the Hill’s fifteenth season, be forewarned; we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Throughout King of the Hill, one of Strickland’s biggest competitors was Thatherton Fuels, owned by M.F. Thatherton. Previously working as an employee of Strickland, M.F. struck out on his own and made frequent appearances throughout the animated series. Last appearing in season thirteen, the Strickland rival was looking to offer Hank a job once Hill left his former job, though it came with a hefty catch. Thatherton hired another series villain, Jimmy Wichard, who also made his major return, causing Hank to toss the job offer and look for work elsewhere. You can see the characters’ return below.

In King of the Hill Season 15 created by Mike Judge , Hank Hill goes to Thaterton for a job after he quit Strickland Propane.



However, he decides not to take the job when he realizes he would be working as a subordinate under Jimmy Wichard. pic.twitter.com/EzOk99MIeh — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) July 21, 2026

The Villains of The Hill

20th Television Animation

As bad as M.F. could be throughout the original thirteen episodes, Jimmy Wichard almost existed on a different level of villainy. Making his splashy debut as Bobby’s boss earlier on in King of the Hill, Wichard almost got Hank’s son killed when he demanded Bobby run through an active NASCAR race. Keeping this in mind, it makes sense that Hank would immediately turn down a job offer thrown his way if it involved Jimmy in any way.

Since these appearances from Jimmy and M.F. took place before the start of season fourteen, we have yet to learn what happened to both antagonists in the present. Now that Hank has taken over operations of Strickland Propane in the fifteenth season finale, seeing the pair make a return to the show as his rivals would make sense. Luckily, King of the Hill has already been renewed by Hulu for seasons sixteen and seventeen, so the possibility of the villains making an appearance is a good bet.

Despite finding a relative peace in retirement, Hank returning to Strickland makes all the sense in the world when you consider his love of propane. Now that he is running the office, Hill is sure to have some very different misadventures in the future of the King of the Hill.

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