King of the Hill Reveals Bobby’s Wild Look After Original Series Finale

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season brought viewers back to Arlen, Texas, for the first time in years, introducing new takes on the likes of Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, thanks to taking place years following the finale. While the older trio still retain the same mentalities of their former selves, there is a vast swath of territory that wasn’t explored in the time between seasons thirteen and fourteen. In a big twist, the recent fifteenth season release has taken viewers back to the past to examine what happened after the original series finale, and Bobby was looking quite different.

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Warning. If you have yet to watch King of the Hill’s fifteenth season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. To start, one of the latest episodes of King of the Hill features an image of Bobby’s old driver’s license, revealing that Hank and Peggy’s son had a very different look in his later teenage years. Going through what he describes as a “K-Pop phase,” Bobby was sporting a head full of blue hair. Surprisingly enough, this wild hairdo netted him a job at WhataBurger in Texas, which would set Bobby on the path that we would come to witness. You can check out Bobby’s new radical look below.

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Bobby’s Culinary Destiny

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Ironically enough, WhataBurger doesn’t just spark up Bobby’s love for cooking once again; it gives him the perfect opportunity to stick around Arlen when his parents decide to pack up and move to Saudi Arabia. Thanks to Buck Strickland passing over Hank for a promotion that the propane seller has long deserved, Hill decides to take a job in the Middle East as he has trouble finding a good fit in the U.S. Rather than leave with his parents, Bobby convinces Peggy and Hank that he should stick around the West to build his future.

Luckily for Bobby, this latest season has been a good one for the cartoon chef, as Hill managed to bring serious eyes on “Robata Chane” thanks to his reality show stardom. Unfortunately, this same reality show that is good for business is bad for his love life, as the filming throws major curveballs at Bobby and Connie. With Connie becoming mad at one of Bobby’s reality co-stars looking to play up their romantic situations for the cameras, Bobby ultimately reinforces his love for Connie, and the two end the season happily.

The fifteenth season ends in a big way for Hank, and luckily, King of the Hill fans will have plenty of episodes to see this season finale’s events unfold. Hulu has confirmed that seasons sixteen and seventeen are guaranteed, proving how big the revival has been so far.

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