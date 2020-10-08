Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Celebrates Friendship With Song in New Clip

Ahead of its third and final season releasing on Netflix next week on October 12th, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts has slowly been releasing a trickle of clips, trailers, and the like to get folks hyped for the end of the series. As part of that, ComicBook.com has been provided an exclusive clip from the new season showing off the Human Mute Ultimate Friendship Alliance (HMUFA) coming together to sing a song about, well, friendship. You can check it out above!

Without spoiling anything major, the clip finds Dave and Lio Oak playing cards only to then decided to check on the rest of the HMUFA members to see how things are progressing. While it initially looks like the cats and snakes are at each others' throats, it turns out that they are instead passionately working on a song about each other together. If there's a single clip that best summarizes Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts while not actually including Kipo herself, I've yet to see it.

When Wolf's childhood best friend, Margot, shows up to ask for help, will Wolf be able to put their history aside? The all new season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is coming to @Netflix, October 12th! #DreamWorksKipo pic.twitter.com/zzkVRyMb9z — DRMWRX (@DRMWRX) October 6, 2020

Here is how Netflix and DreamWorks Animation officially describe the upcoming final season:

"After dethroning Scarlemagne, Kipo and the Brunch Bunch face a more daunting foe: Dr. Emilia, who plots to eliminate mutekind to make the surface 'safe' for humans. But Kipo has an optimistic vision of a world where mutes and humans get along with each other. To achieve that dream, she must lean on her friends and rise to a role she may not be ready for."

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation also released a poster for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 when it was announced, and you can check out below:

(Photo: Netflix/DreamWorks Animation)

As noted above, 10 new episodes of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts are set to release on Netflix on October 12th. This marks the series' third and final season for Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts right here.

