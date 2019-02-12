‘Knightfall’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Mark Hamill Released

Get ready for a whole new kind of fantasy adventure, because the first trailer for season two of Knightfall has officially arrived.

Knightfall recounts the fall, persecution, and burning at the stake of the Knights Templar, as orchestrated by King Philip IV of France on October 13, 1307. The series focuses on the fictional Templar leader Landry du Lauzon, a brave warrior discouraged by the Templars’ failures in the Holy Land who is reinvigorated by news that the Holy Grail has resurfaced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer, which you can check out above, features the newest developments in that story, as well as a new look at Talus (Mark Hamill), the master of the Knights Templar, who spent ten years being tortured as a POW during a Crusade. While Hamill might be best known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, he says that he was drawn to Talus for some interesting reasons.

“I just thought, ‘I’ve never been offered anything like this before.’ I mean, I’d never done a character quite like this before — a religious zealot, a man of deep convictions, and, yet, such a paradox,” Hamill told reporters during the show’s TCA panel. “He’s lecturing the troops and he says, ‘Once you become a Templar knight you shall become God’s executioners.’ How could there be such a thing? I thought, ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ But that’s the thing, I was flattered that they would think of me in such a diverse character part, and I thought, ‘Oh, I have to do this. I really do have to do this,’ to be part of a largely British cast and in a period drama like this, which I’d never done before. That’s what I look for: challenges to try not to repeat yourself, and this was certainly a challenge.”

“I didn’t really think [the parallels between the Knights Templar and the Jedi] through, but the truth of the matter is that I’m sure George Lucas came from so many different inspirations of his own, both from the movies and literature,” Hamill continued. “He was probably thinking more of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable, because it was more idealized and glamorous, certainly, than the Templar Knights, but there’s no question that his inspiration was rooted, partially, in this mythology.”

The second season of Knightfall will debut on Monday, March 25th, at 10/9c.