Kung Fu: Olivia Liang Says Fans Should Throw Out Their Theories Ahead of Season Finale

Season 2 has been a wild journey for Kung Fu — and that's putting it mildly. Not only did Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) discover that she had a long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao), but said cousin is a Warrior/Guardian hybrid, a convergence of two bloodlines that shouldn't exist. Add to that Russell Tan and his nefarious plans to create a massive earthquake in San Francisco all as part of his effort to potentially become immortal and there has been a lot going on which of course means a lot of fan theories. But now, the Season 2 finale is here and as viewers head into the episode, "The Source", Liang has just one bit of advice: throw out those theories because you'll never imagine how it ends.

"I've said this before, but truly, whatever theories viewers have, they're wrong," Liang recently told ComicBook.com. "There's no way that they can imagine how it will end and all of the things that go down. Because I mean, was we were getting these scripts in and reading them, we were like, 'Wait, what? What's going to happen next?' And we had our own theories as a cast because we don't get a clear overview of what the season is going to be, and we don't get the script until we start shooting it. And so, we had our own theories and those were all kaput as well. So, if we didn't even know, I am sure that our audiences are not going to know how this season is going to end, especially with that last shot."

To be fair, there has been a lot all season long that likely blew fan theories out of the water. One of the things about Kung Fu that makes the show stand out from other series is its willingness to go to places that fans might not expect and to hold nothing back — and sometimes that includes the heroes not always saving the day. Last episode saw Nicky and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) unable to stop Russell Tan from ringing the bell, for example, and Liang said that the show's willingness to go there is something she also really appreciates.

"We do. And something I really appreciate as well is that our heroes don't always win," Liang said. "I love that Russell rang the bell and it looks like he's going to get what he's been after. And that's what makes the finale so exciting, I think, is that it's clear that it's not going well for our heroes."

As for if the "not going well" for the heroes streak continues, fans will get an answer to that soon enough. The Season 2 finale of Kung Fu, "The Source" airs tonight at 9/8c on The CW.