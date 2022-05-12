Kung Fu Star Vanessa Yao Teases Mia Has "Nothing Left" After "The Enclave"

✖

This week's episode of Kung Fu, "The Enclave", was a big turning point for The CW series. Not only did Russell Tan's efforts to complete his plan for San Francisco take another step towards completion and Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) and her allies make another big play to stop him, but the episode was a major shift for Nicky's long-lost cousin Mia as well. After discovering the truth about her hybrid Warrior/Guardian bloodline from Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) — and that Nicky knew and hadn't told her — it left Mia on unsteady ground and by the end of this week's episode, that lead to a choice with catastrophic outcome. Now, Vanessa Yao, who plays Mia, tells ComicBook.com what's next for her character and teases that the young woman has nothing left. Note: spoilers for this week's episode of Kung Fu, "The Enclave", below.

After Nicky and Henry failed to stop Russell Tan from getting the mallet he went so far as to be initiated into The Enclave to get, the mission turned into merely one of getting everyone on their team out of the party. But Mia spotted Tan leaving and decided to follow him and confront him herself, tired of the pain and suffering he has put her through her entire life. Unfortunately, when Ryan (Jon Prasida) went after her, Tan shot him in the chest before making his escape, leaving Mia devastated before she fled herself. It prompted Mia to run right to a waiting Zhilan who is more than ready to use Mia to kill Tan. According to Yao, Zhilan's urging is something that Mia can't help but listen to now.

"Well, I think she has nothing, she really has nothing left now, especially when she did go to Zhilan to talk about it. Zhilan does, the way that she makes her feel better is to tell her that like, 'They'll never accept you again. They'll never want you back. This is it. You have to cut ties to them, right? You've done such a bad thing that this is it,'" Yao said. "And obviously, she does put it on Russell Tan, but she does want Mia to understand that 'You have nothing left, so you need to do what you need to do.' So, I think with that mindset, she will. Yeah. I think she definitely listened to that, and it definitely went in, so."

Now that Mia has Zhilan telling her there's no turning back, Yao couldn't reveal what exactly is next for Mia, but she did tease that there is a lot more coming and that she hopes fans will still root for Mia and understand her choices.

"I think people, I hope they still root for her, is what I'll say," she said. "I hope people can understand where she's coming from. And yeah, I don't know. There's a lot coming though that I'll say this is just the tip of the iceberg. There's a lot more coming, unfortunately."

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.