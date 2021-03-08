The CW Releases First Photos for Kung Fu Reboot

Over the past few years, The CW has become a mainstay in the world of television for its inventive updates of iconic franchises and properties. Later this spring, the network is set to take the same approach to Kung Fu, a new series that will reinvent the beloved David Carradine-led series from the 1970s. In addition to releasing the series' first teaser trailer, The CW has debuted a slew of new photos for its pilot episode, which provide a new look at its cast and its action-packed world.

In Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, Kung Fu is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

Kung Fu is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 7th at 8/7c on The CW.