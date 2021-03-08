Kung Fu Reboot Trailer Released

✖

The CW's roster of original programming has gradually come back to our television screens, from returning shows to highly-anticipated new entries. One show that is definitely part of the latter is the network's reboot of Kung Fu, which will reinvent the beloved David Carradine-led series from the 1970s. After previously releasing a poster and a handful of teaser details, the network has now revealed its first official trailer for the series. You can check it out below.

The world of Kung Fu has been revisited multiple times since the original series, with 1986's Kung Fu movie, 1987's failed pilot Kung Fu: The Next Generation, and the 1993 series Kung Fu: The Legend Continues. The possibility of revisiting the franchise as a modern film has been speculated about multiple times over the years, with Baz Luhrmann and Bill Paxton both attached to it in various instances.

In Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, Kung Fu is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

Kung Fu is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 7th at 8/7c on The CW.